BJP committed to fulfill aspirations of people of Telangana: Amit Shah

We will end Muslim reservation after coming to power in Telangana and give them to weaker sections, Amit Shah said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the BJP government would abolish the four per cent quota given to Muslims in education and employment in the State and extend them to weaker sections.

Taking part in roadshows in Rajendranagar, Serilingampally and Amberpet on Friday, Amit Shah said Muslim reservation in government jobs and education was unconstitutional and that if voted to power in Telangana his party would scrap the quota. “We will end Muslim reservation after coming to power in Telangana and give them to weaker sections ,”he asserted.

Also Read Modi has no face to seek votes in Nirmal: Indrakaran

Stating that the BRS government was not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day due to fear of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the union Home Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping in view the sentiments of people of Telangana had decided to celebrate the event officially every year.

Earlier addressing a rally in Armoor, Amit Shah said BJP was committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana and that it would work towards making Telangana the most progressive State of the country. He accused the BRS government of neglecting the State in the last nine years and failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Telangana.

Expressing concern over the plight of the beedi workers, Amit Shah said if his party was voted to power in Telangana it would set up a 500 bed hospital in Armoor exclusively for beedi workers. Farmers would not have to pay a premium for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and that the BJP government would bear the cost, he said, adding that under the Ujjwala scheme the BJP government would provide 4 cylinders free per year to BPL families.

He said the BJP government would set up a separate ministry for the welfare of overseas residents of Telangana, especially to those in the Gulf region to extend time logistic support in times of exigencies to ensure the safety and security of overseas residents.