Harish Rao works on strengthening party in Medak

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has got into business to strengthen the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's base in Medak district.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 03:04 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Harish Rao has been closely examining the work and status of the BRS in each and every constituency in Medak. During the party’s Atmeeya Sammelanams, Rao identified a few gaps where the party needs to be strengthened. The six-time MLA of Siddipet started work from Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency.

He had invited Congress leader Yerpula Narottam, who had contested from Zaheerabad for a losing cause twice but got considerable votes, and activist Delhi Vasanth, who also enjoys good support among the people of Zaheerabad, to join the BRS. While Narottam joined the BRS in Pragathi Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, Vasanth is slated to join the party in the presence of Harish Rao on July 10 in Zaheerabad.

Stressing on representation of Muslim community, the Minister also convinced the Chief Minister to appoint Mohammad Tanveer, son of former Minister Md Fareeduddin as chairman of the Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a Muslim leader from Zaheerabad said the move had made the BRS stronger than any political party in the region. “In fact, no party can even imagine coming close to the BRS in the coming elections in Zaheerabad,” a political analyst said.

Meanwhile, veteran leader V Bhupal Reddy, who has strong vote base in Patancheru Assembly Constituency, who was earlier MLC, was appointed chairman of the State Finance Corporation. Another leader Matam Bikshapathi, who has been active in Bharat Jagruthi since 2004, from Andole constituency, was given the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation chairman post.

Apart from these moves, the Minister is also talking to leaders from different sections. Apart from political parties, the Minister is also closely working with the official machinery to implement all the welfare schemes efficiently besides guiding officials to complete under-construction works.

His sole aim is to ensure that the BRS wins all the 10 Assembly Constituencies in Medak district apart from regaining the Husnabad and Jangaon constituencies, parts of which were located in Siddipet district. The BRS moves in the district in the last few days have left opposition parties guessing on what is to come next.