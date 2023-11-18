BJP-Congress match fixing evident, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Launching a tirade against the BJP and Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said going by the Congress party’s decision to field a ‘dummy’ candidate in Goshamahal constituency, it was evident that there was match fixing between the two parties.

The Congress candidate was not known to the voters and this was a ploy to facilitate the victory of the BJP candidate, he said, asking “Did you ever meet the Congress candidate here? BRS candidate Nandu Kishore is a local resident…”

Addressing a road show at Goshamahal constituency on Saturday, he said the sitting BJP MLA had deserted the constituency, leaving it like an orphan. “I will adopt Goshamahal and develop it on the likes of Gachibowli,” Rama Rao said.

People have got vexed with communal politics and were yearning for development. During Dasara and Diwali festivals, special permission would be given to operate the establishments round the clock in Goshamahal. Osmania General Hospital would be restored and the BRS government would expedite construction of 14 bridges across River Musi, besides taking beautification works, he said.

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was only the Chief Minister in the country who had constructed a temple like Yadadri. When an appeal was made by the Jain community to include them in the minority commission, the Chief Minister immediately obliged their request. Mahaveer Hospital at Masab Tank was handed over to the community, he reminded.

Earlier while speaking at Nampally, he said while BJP was known for its communal politics and the Congress was popular for deceiving people with its false promises.

Even MPs from a community were being dubbed as terrorists in the Parliament. Muslims were being targeted and humiliated in BJP ruled States, he said, adding that people in Telangana were living in peace and brotherhood.

The BRS working president said there were no hilal or hijab issues in Telangana. BRS government was extending Ramzan gifts and Christmas gifts and Bathukamma sarees without any discrimination, he said, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader, who spent Rs.12.500 crore towards Minorities welfare in the last 9.5 years.

“If law and order is under control, investments will come to Hyderabad. All the wealth created will be distributed among the people” Rama Rao said.

Slamming the Congress for its opportunistic politics, he said despite being offered 11 chances, the Congress had never worked for the welfare of minorities. If minorities were still reeling under poverty, which party was responsible, he asked.

Stating that Congress claims ownership of minorities votes, MP Rahul Gandhi dubs every party as BJP’s ‘B’ team. He goes to West Bengal, brands TMC as BJP’s ‘B’ team, goes to Delhi, alleges that AAP is working in coordination with BJP and in Telangana, he was dubbing the BRS as BJP’s ally, he said.

“BRS is neither Congress ‘B’ team nor BJP’s ally. It is is the A team of the people of Telangana,” Rama Rao said.