BJP, Congress trying to mislead people with fake promises: Harish

Siddipet: Senior TRS leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao has likened the promises being made by the opposition parties – Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party to mirages since they never really had done anything in the past for the people.

Addressing a massive election rally in Dubbak on Wednesday, the Senior TRS leader has accused the Congress and BJP Parties of trying to mislead people with their words. While the BJP leaders were claiming a majority share of funds being spent by Telangana government on welfare schemes were coming from BJP led union government, Rao has said the Congress was trying to present that they had done a lot of work during their rule.

Accusing both the parties of spreading false and baseless information through social media and also during the election campaign in Dubbak Constituency, Rao wanted to know why the BJP ruled governments including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Guajarat were not giving Rs 2,000 pensions?

Alerting the people that both the BJP and Congress had plans to collect electricity bills from farmers soon, Rao has cautioned them to elect the TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha to help them to continue all the welfare and development schemes in the State.

Expressing solidarity with the TRS candidate for Dubbak by-election Solipeta Sujatha, over 5,000 women participated in an election rally in Dubbak town. Women from across seven mandals in the constituency came to Dubbak town and extended their support to Sujatha. The junction in Dubbak literally wore a pink look.

While the TRS leaders always stay with the public by participating in various programmes, Rao has said that the Congress and BJP leaders were coming only during the election campaigns.

Since Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birth place Chintamadaka was located very close to Siddipet, the Finance Minister has said that the Chief Minister has special love towards Dubbak, where the CM had his schooling. Rao has said that the opposition party leaders had no such bonding with Dubbak since they did not even know about the boundaries, places and people of Dubbak. “How will they know about the Dubbak and its people if the Opposition party leaders visit Dubbak only for election campaigns?” Rao questioned

Accusing the BJP led Union government of coming up with various anti farmer initiatives, Rao maintained that the reduction of customs duty on Maize imports, installation of meters at agriculture pump sets would impact the farming fraternity in a negative way.

Rao has further questioned the Congress and BJP leaders to come out openly on why the States ruled by them could not implement schemes such as Kalyanalakshmi, free power to agriculture for 24X7 hours, pension to beedi workers, Aasara pensions, Mission Bhagiratha, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bhima, and several others.

Amid the cheers of thousands of the women gathered, Rao has appealed to the people to elect Solipeta Sujatha with over one lakh majority in the by-election to express solidarity to all the work done by the Chief Minister and also to teach a lesson to Opposition parties..

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs M Padmadevendar Reddy, Chanti Kranthi Kiran and others were present.

