BJP, Congress workers attack TRS supporters

Ruling party appealed to its cadre to practise restraint and not fall to the provocations

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: In an apparent sign of BJP and Congress party workers losing composure after being unable to make an impact in the GHMC election campaign that concluded on Sunday, there were at least five incidents in which supporters of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi were attacked in different parts of the city.

At Gudimalkapur, Kulsumpura, Banjara Hills and Mailardevpally, BJP workers attacked and manhandled TRS party supporters, who were campaigning in those areas. In some places, there were scuffles and the TRS workers were chased away by the BJP workers. A few party workers were injured in the attacks, according to police who are investigating these incidents.

At Rahmathnagar division, four workers of the TRS were injured in an attack by Congress party workers. The incident occurred around 5 pm when a group of TRS workers who were campaigning in the area were confronted by Congress workers and attacked, resulting in injuries to four of them. Three vehicles belonging to the TRS workers were also damaged. The police have booked a case and are investigating. At Qutbullapur too, Congress workers attacked TRS workers who were campaigning.

Following the incidents, TRS leaders have appealed to its party workers to practise restraint and not fall to the provocations by the BJP and Congress party workers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .