BJP, Congress, YSRTP have joined hands to loot Telangana: Gangula

Unable to digest the growth of Telangana under the BRS government, leaders of three opposition political parties are hatching a conspiracy to loot the State, said Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar addressing Karimnagar rural mandal BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam held in Nagunur on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and YSRTP leader YS Sharmila had joined hands to loot Telangana.

Unable to digest the growth of the State under the BRS government, leaders of three opposition political parties had joined hands and were hatching a conspiracy to loot the State, he said at the Karimnagar rural mandal Atmeeya Sammelanam of the BRS in Nagunur on Sunday.

Stating that party workers were his strength, Kamalakar said party high commands of both BJP and Congress were there in Delhi. They were planning to loot Telangana by controlling their parties from Delhi.