BJP indulging in malicious propaganda to defame BRS: Dasoju Sravan

Dasoju Sravan said the saffron party was indulging in malicious propaganda since it was unable to counter the achievements of the State government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken corruption and unethical politics to a new heights, BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan said the saffron party was indulging in malicious propaganda since it was unable to counter the achievements of the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at an Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Adikmet in Musheerabad constituency on Sunday along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal, Sravan urged the people to be wary of BJP’s fake propaganda and to support the BRS in the upcoming Assembly polls to the State.

“There is a need for re-electing the BRS government to ensure peace and overall development in Telangana,” he said.

The amount of development and prosperity the Chief Minister has brought to Telangana, no other State has been able to do, he said, adding that it was the responsibility of the people of the State to support the party to continue the development works.

In fact, all BJP-ruled States were lagging behind Telangana in all indices like welfare, development, GDP growth, agriculture production and other areas.

“The BJP is misusing ED, CBI and other central agencies and unleashing vendetta politics on BRS leaders. It is the responsibility of every Telangana citizen to stop the misadventures of BJP,” he said.