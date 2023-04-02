KTR directs MLAs to constitute special teams in their constituencies

KT Rama Rao directed MLAs to utilize social media platforms more effectively in sharing the party and government programmes with the people in respective constituencies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:35 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: This election year, continuing its emphasis on promoting the good work done by the State government among the people, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has directed MLAs to constitute special teams with active workers in their respective constituencies.

These special teams would deal in sharing the information on government programmes among the people. They will also aid in conducting the party programmes more effectively and efficiently, Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said in a teleconference with party leaders on Sunday.

He also directed the party leaders, especially elected public representatives, to utilize social media platforms more effectively in sharing the party and government programmes with the people in respective constituencies. To this effect, the social media committees should be strengthened further, he said.

Stating that Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was constantly monitoring the conduct and progress of the party’s Atmeeya Sammelanams, he said a special party Programmes Implementation Committee was constituted. The 10-member committee was headed by former Speaker Madhusudhana Chary. This Committee would be supervising the Atmeeya Sammelanams across the State.

The BRS working president also urged the MLAs, party district presidents and senior leaders to extend all cooperation to the special committee.

“It is through this committee that the Chief Minister will be monitoring the implementation of the party programmes and collecting feedback,” Rama Rao said.

Since the Chief Minister had granted permission for conducting the Sammelanams till the end of May, the BRS working president wanted the party leaders to organize the meetings extensively and in a well-organised manner.

An action plan should be framed in such a manner to ensure each and every party worker and leaders attend the meetings without fail. The meetings should commence with the Chief Minister’s Atmeeya Sammelanam message to the party workers, he said.

These meetings provide an ideal platform for the party leaders to showcase the welfare and development programmes being executed by the BRS government before the people and discuss among them, he added.