BJP demands Congress to spell out action plan on 200 units power supply

The past government had raised loans but the Congress government made several promises, which were practically not viable, BJP MLA Payal Shankar said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Stating that raising loans for infrastructure development was inevitable, the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) demanded that the Congress government spell out its action plan over the commencement of free supply of 200 units of power to households in the State.

The BRS government had lied on extending 24 hours free power supply. The past government had raised loans but the Congress government made several promises, which were practically not viable, BJP MLA Payal Shankar said.

Addressing during the short discussion on Telangana State Power Sector in the Assembly here on Thursday, he pointed out that there was no reference of the assistance extended by union government to the State in the White Paper tabled in the House. The Congress government had promised 200 units free power supply to households. To extend the free supply to 95 lakh households, it would cost crores, he said.

“How will the Congress government execute the free power supply scheme and how the funds would be arranged? We need clarity” Shankar demanded, saying people would not tolerate, if they were misled in this regard.

He also said power was crucial for development of any State. Majority of the farming community was getting power supply through lift irrigation projects, he stressed.

The BJP MLA also sought to know whether power bill to the consumers would be issued only after their consumption crosses 200 units or will they be charged for the number of units consumed beyond 200 units.

The BRS government had promised 100 units free power to SC/ ST community households. However, the scheme was not implemented effectively, he said.