‘BJP expecting Assembly polls in Telangana either in May or December’

Jithender Reddy said BJP was expecting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to dissolve the State assembly after the inauguration of the new Secretariat building on February 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Mahabubnagar: The BJP is expecting Assembly polls in Telangana either in May or December, former MP and senior party leader AP Jithender Reddy said here on Tuesday.

Briefing media about the State Executive meeting, Jithender Reddy said the party was expecting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to dissolve the State assembly after the inauguration of the new Secretariat building on February 17.

“Going by the political situation prevailing in the State, the CM is likely to dissolve the assembly after the inauguration of the Secretariat. We are expecting the election to take place either in May or December,” he said, adding that the party high command had asked State leaders to start preparations for the assembly polls.

The party would be holding corner meetings in its 1100 ‘Shakti Kendras’ covering 35,000 booths situated in all the 119 assembly constituencies in the State between February 10 to 27, he said, adding that the BJP has launched an app, SARAL, for engaging with party workers and anyone who needs to associate with the party or join could apply through it.

The executive committee introduced four resolutions including on political, SC/ST issues and agriculture, he added.