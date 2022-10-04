BJP govt least bothered about inflation, unemployment: Jairam Ramesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

(File Photo) BJP believes in divisive politics but Congress is trying to unite the nation with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Jairam Ramesh.

Hyderabad: Slamming the union government for rising inflation, unemployment, GST and a host of other issues, Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh said the BJP government was least bothered about these issues and was indulging in divisive politics.

“BJP believes in divisive politics but Congress is trying to unite the nation with the Bharat Jodo Yatra” he told media persons here on Tuesday.

Also Read Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysuru, to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 6

After Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was getting good response from people even in the BJP-ruled Karnataka. In Telangana, the yatra would commence on October 24 and cover 360 km in 21 days, he said.

“The BJP and TRS are two sides of the same coin. This is not the time for BRS but for VRS,” Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress party, if voted to power at the Centre in 2024, would accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, he said. “We will stand by the commitment made to Andhra Pradesh during State bifurcation in 2014” Jairam Ramesh added.

Earlier in the day, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud claimed people in Munugode constituency would teach a lesson to the ruling TRS for failing to address several issues.