BJP-Jana Sena combine to contest Tirupati bypoll

Talking to media persons, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that some political parties had conspired to spur the farmers’ agitation in Delhi

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Tirupati: The BJP would join hands with the Jana Sena Party to contest the Tirupati byelection to the Lok Sabha, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said here on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, he said that some political parties had conspired to spur the farmers’ agitation in Delhi. The government had brought in reforms through the Swaminathan Committee with the aim of doing good to the farmers, he added.

The BJP leader alleged that some political parties wanted the middlemen to continue in the market yards and demanded withdrawal of the legislations for their financial gain. The Centre would provide succour to farmers who had suffered losses due to cyclones, he stated.

