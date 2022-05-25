BJP joins chorus demanding Telangana govt to repeal GO 80 A

BJP leaders stage a rasta roko at Nashkal near Warangal on Wednesday.

Warangal: With the BJP joining the chorus demanding repeal of the GO 80 A, the agitation against the land pooling by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) seems to have taken a complete political colour.

And the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed against the land pooling by farmers led by one Budde Peddanna is slowly losing its grip over the agitation. Though the KUDA announced that it was deferring the process to pool on May 11 citing severe opposition from the farmers, the farmers from several villages have been continuing with the protests asking the State government to repeal the GO 80 A.

The BJP leaders led by Hanamkonda district president R Padma and former minister G Vijayarama Rao have staged a dharna at Nashkal stage on national highway and tried to obstruct the traffic on Wednesday. But the police have intervened and persuaded the agitators to call off the protest. JAC convenor Budde Peddanna said that the police had taken several farmers into preventive custody to foil the protest scheduled for Wednesday. Farmers were arrested in Zaffergadh, Inavolu, and Dharmasagar mandals.

It may be added here that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy too extended his support to the farmers and promised to fight against the GO 80 A. He condemned the KUDA’s attempt to pool the land in the name of development. The KUDA proposed to pool 21,510 acres of the land from 27 villages under its jurisdiction.

The KUDA planned to acquire the land through the land pooling system along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under five Assembly constituencies which include Warangal West, Warangal East, Parkal, Wardhannapet and Station Ghanpur. But the farmers are not ready to part with their land in view of spurt in the value of the land near Warangal city.

