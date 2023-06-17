BJP leader dies in road accident in Karimnagar

BJP leader for former Huzurabad mandal TRS president Komura Reddy dies in road accident

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:50 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Car

KARIMNAGAR: Gopu Komura Reddy, sarpanch of Kanukulagidde of Huzurabad mandal, died in a road accident that took place near Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal early on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when a car wherein the deceased was travelling hit a roadside tree.

Police suspect that Komura Reddy, who was driving the vehicle at the time of incident, lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside tree . The incident occurred when he was on his way to Huzurabad from Karimnagar.

A close aide of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Komura Reddy earlier worked as Huzurabad mandal TRS president and other posts. He joined the BJP along with Rajender.