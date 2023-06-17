BJP leader dies in road accident in Karimnagar

Saturday, Jun 17, 2023
BJP leader for former Huzurabad mandal TRS president Komura Reddy dies in road accident

By Raghu Paithari
Published Date - 08:50 AM, Sat - 17 June 23
KARIMNAGAR: Gopu Komura Reddy, sarpanch of Kanukulagidde of Huzurabad mandal, died in a road accident that took place near Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal early on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when a car wherein the deceased was travelling hit a roadside tree.

Police suspect that Komura Reddy, who was driving the vehicle at the time of incident, lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside tree . The incident occurred when he was on his way to Huzurabad from Karimnagar.

A close aide of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Komura Reddy earlier worked as Huzurabad mandal TRS president and other posts. He joined the BJP along with Rajender.

