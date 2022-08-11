BJP MLA Raja Singh threatens to stop Munawar Faruqui’s show

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:21 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: With stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui announcing his show in Hyderabad, after a previously cancelled show in January this year, the right-wingers have once again called for stopping the event.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the BJP MLA T Raja Singh, threatened to beat up Munawar and burn down the venue if the show was allowed to take place.

Earlier in January, BJP leaders had similarly made threats that they would not allow Munawar’s show to happen, alleging that the comedian had made jokes on Hindu gods and hurt Hindu sentiments.

Raja Singh said, “See what will happen if they invite him. Wherever the program is, we will beat him up and teach the comedian a lesson. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down.” He added, “we will definitely teach him a lesson for abusing our lord Rama if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge.”

Munawar on Wednesday took to his Instagram account to announce his show in Hyderabad on August 20. Soon after the post went viral on social media, Raja Singh issued the threat.

Despite the fact that the comedian had planned to perform his show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in the city in January, it was cancelled due to the surge in COVID cases in Telangana.