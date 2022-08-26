BJP more focused on toppling govt than governance: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao lashed out against the BJP government at the Centre for putting more focus on targeting the Opposition parties rather than administration of the country. He accused the BJP government of misusing the Central agencies and departments such as Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax, to meet its political goals.

Speaking to mediapersons during his visit to MNJ Cancer Hospital here on Friday, the Minister alleged that the BJP had toppled democratically elected governments of the Opposition parties through backdoor politics in eight States and usurped the power. People have been keenly observing what had happened in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and now in Delhi and Jharkhand.

Harish Rao demanded to know how a BJP MP could predict that the CBI would serve notice soon to a particular opposition party leader. “Is BJP a political party or an investigation agency? Such announcements are possible only when either the CBI is informing the BJP in advance or the BJP is directing the CBI,” he said. He wondered why the probe agencies were acting only against the Opposition leaders, but not the BJP leaders. He reminded that the BJP leaders in Karnataka were being accused of demanding 40 per cent commission for awarding government contracts.

The Minister alleged that the BJP was conspiring to create unrest in Telangana as part of its large conspiracy to decimate the Opposition parties across the country. “People of Telangana are fully aware who were trying to create communal tensions in the State. While the TRS government has been striving to supply Krishna and Godavari River water to remote areas, the BJP is trying to spill blood,” he said.

Further, Harish Rao ridiculed the Centre for terming welfare programmes as freebies. He stated that the schemes being implemented by the TRS government in the State were benefiting 80 per cent of the poor, while the Centre’s policies were benefiting only a handful of rich and corporates. He also condemned the BJP activists attacking the residence of TRS MLC K Kavitha.