BJP releases names of 12 candidates, Vijayashanthi’s name missing

The party is likely to announce the remaining 19 seats after finalising seat sharing with actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, with which it has forged an alliance for the assembly polls. The Jana Sena is likely to get about eight seats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the November 30 elections in Telangana, taking the total tally of candidates announced so far to 100 for 119 assembly seats.

The party is likely to announce the remaining 19 seats after finalising seat sharing with actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, with which it has forged an alliance for the assembly polls. The Jana Sena is likely to get about eight seats.

Interestingly, the name of senior BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanthi did not feature in the fourth list too. She was not included in the star campaigners’ list announced on Monday either. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and other leaders finalised the list at the Central Election Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Prominent leaders who secured tickets in the fourth list included former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma (Vemulawada) and Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Husnabad).

Former Congress leader Chalamala Krishna Reddy, who joined BJP after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was given the Munugode ticket, secured the Munugode ticket. Another Congress leader V Subhash Reddy, who recently joined the BJP, too was given the Yellareddy ticket. However, former Maharashtra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao’s son Ch Vikas Rao was denied the Vemulawada Assembly segment ticket.

The other candidates who managed to secure tickets are Durgam Ashok (Chennur, SC), Doodi Srikanth Reddy(Siddipet), P Naveen Kumar (Vikarabad,SC), Bantu Ramesh Kumar (Kodangal), Boya Shiva (Gadwal), Sadineni Srinivas (Miryalaguda), Nakarakanti Mogulaiah (Nakrekal, SC) and Azmeera Prahlad Naik (Mulugu,ST).

Meanwhile, Chandrayangutta BJP candidate U Satyanarayana Mudiraj has withdrawn his candidature from the upcoming Assembly elections, citing health problems. In a letter to the BJP leadership, Satyanarayana stated that following medical advice, he chose to withdraw from the fray. His name was among the BJP’s first list of candidates and he had even started campaigning.

However, during his campaign, he experienced some health issues leading to his withdrawal from the fray. The party is looking for a suitable candidate to contest the poll in his place.