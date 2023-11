Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Bhupesh Baghel And Amit Shah Verbal War | Congress vs BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Amit Shah and Bhupesh Baghel have engaged in a verbal duel ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls. Baghel has launched a Congress manifesto promising a caste-based census, free paddy, and electricity. Shah’s BJP is not opposed to the census.