Exit polls predict thumping win for TRS in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Cutting across affiliations, the exit polls have said the TRS would secure over 40 per cent of the votes, which would ensure its victory.

Hyderabad: As polling stations saw the last of voters for the Munugode bypoll, many exit polls have been released, predicting a thumping majority for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) in the election.

Cutting across affiliations, the exit polls have said the TRS would secure over 40 per cent of the votes, which would ensure its victory. The BJP and Congress would be at the second and third positions.

According to SAS Group, the TRS would secure a 41-42 per cent vote share, while the BJP would bag 35-36 per cent and Congress was likely to secure 16.5-17.5 per cent. According to the organisation, if the poll percentage was between 87 and 88, the TRS would secure a majority of 12,000-12,500 votes.

Similarly, Janamsakshi predicted that the TRS was set to win the bypoll with a majority of 12,000-15,000 votes. Another agency, HMR, has said the pink party would secure 42.13 per cent vote share, followed by the BJP (31.98 per cent) and Congress (21.06 per cent).

Likewise, Third Vision Research and Services has predicted a clear win for the ruling TRS. It has said the party would bag a vote share between 48 and 51 per cent. The BJP and Congress were set to secure a vote share of 31-35 per cent and 13-15 per cent, respectively.

Trishul Consulting Services has also released its predictions in favour of the TRS, saying the party was slated to bag 47 per cent of the votes polled. The BJP and Congress were confined to second and third positions with 31 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.