BJP spreading false claims against TRS: Prashanth Reddy

Published: 9:27 pm

Nizamabad: Minister of Roads & Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday said that the welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS government are being replicated across the country. He challenged Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to show if the BJP is implementing any such schemes in the States ruled by them.

The Minister was speaking after participating in various developmental programmes in Nizamabad district. The Minister, on the occasion, inaugurated Degree College at Morthad, village garden, Rythu Vedika. Later, he laid foundation stone for NAC building and inspected the newly-constructed Nizamabad Collectorate complex at Giriraj college.

On the occasion, the Minister said that BJP leaders are making baseless allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS party leaders. “The TRS government completed Kaleshwaram project within three years. The government crop procurement centres in each and every village across the state,” he said. Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Mayor Neethu Kiran, collector Narayana Reddy and MLC Akula Lalitha and Rajeshwar and other officials also participated.

