BJP stages protest against Bhutto

The protestors raised slogans against Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan and demanded an unconditional apology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a demonstration here against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister made remarks against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting the neighbouring country’s support to various terror groups and described the country as the ”epicentre of terrorism”.

In response to this, Bilawal accused Modi of being the ‘butcher of Gujarat’.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, former MLAs Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and NVSS Prabhakar, Yuva Morcha state president Bhanu Prakash and several other leaders took out rallies from Babu Jagajeevan Ram statue in Basheerbagh to BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.

