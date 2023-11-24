BJP surgical strike against Majlis rowdyism, not citizens of Old City: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday clarified that his party’s view towards All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had not changed and that there was no question of compromising with the ideology of the party with regard to Majlis party.

Taking part in a media interaction programme, Kishan Reddy said there was no question of joining hands with the Majlis party. “Our aim is to end the misrule of AIMIM in the Old City. There is no question of compromising on our ideology,”he said.

Commenting on the BJP conducting surgical strikes on the old city, Kishan Reddy alleged that the AIMIM was misleading people on the issue and that the BJP was not against the people of Old City but the rowdyism of Majlis. “Our surgical strike will be against anti-social elements of Majlis and encroachers and not against citizens of Old City,” he clarified.