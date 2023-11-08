BJP ticket aspirants nervous over remaining 11 seats

The BJP released the names of 100 candidates out of the 119 constituencies and has allotted 8 seats to its alliance partner Jana Sena Party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: With just one day left for filing nominations, BJP ticket aspirants are getting nervous as the party leadership has so far not finalised candidates for 11 seats. The BJP released the names of 100 candidates out of the 119 constituencies and has allotted 8 seats to its alliance partner Jana Sena Party.

The BJP has so far not finalised candidates for Malkajgiri, Nampally, Seriligampally, Vikarabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Kodangal, Jadcherla, Alampur (SC), Kodad, Mulugu and Madhira (SC). The ticket aspirants from these constituencies are having a tough time as the party has not taken a decision on these seats so far.

Party sources said the final list would be announced on Thursday.