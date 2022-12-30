| Bjp To Have Poll Alliance With Janasena In Andhra Pradesh

BJP state president Somu Veerraju announced that the party would contest the 2024 general elections with Jana sena Party as its ally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Visakhapatnam: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Friday announced that the party would contest the 2024 general elections with Jana sena Party as its ally and launch padayatras in 13,000 villages of the state, to cover 15,000 km.

Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers here, he said that the padayatra is aimed at capturing power in the state.

Accusing the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of failing to keep his promises given to the youth, he also said the former looked at the backward classes as a mere vote bank.

He also revealed that JSP president Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to meet the President of India later on the day and on January 8, Home minister Amit Shah would address public meetings at Kurnool and Hindupur.

On the recent tragedy in Kandukuru of Nellore district where eight persons died in stampede, Veerraju said it was unfortunate, and said that police had the responsibility to oversee public meetings.