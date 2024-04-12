Discord in BJP deepens over Cabinet berths

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 April 2024, 09:38 PM

As the BJP aims for a third consecutive term in national governance, its state unit is embroiled in controversy as internal divisions surface.

Hyderabad: As the BJP eyes a third straight term in power at the Centre, the state unit of the BJP finds itself in a controversy with internal differences coming to the fore to the extent that some of the leaders were trying to sabotage the winning chances of others just to ensure that they secure a berth in the union cabinet.

A special team sent by the Central leadership to observe the field level situation in Telangana was reported to have noticed that a few party candidates were working against official candidates from other constituencies. The national leadership was shocked to know that some of the party candidates and leaders were trying to defeat their own party candidates to stop them from getting cabinet berths.

Sources say with reports that the BJP was going to come to power at the centre with a huge margin this time, many of the party candidates from Telangana were hoping to get a cabinet berth, hence to check their rivals in the State they had started formulating strategies to defeat them. In fact, it came to party high command’s notice that wherever BJP candidates are strong, a few party leaders were helping the rival party candidates to defeat the BJP candidates.

It is learnt that the leaders hoping to secure a berth in the union Cabinet are making efforts to defeat senior party leaders as they stand a chance to be inducted in the cabinet in the event of BJP coming to power at the Centre.

Sources say the party high command has information that a few party leaders who were denied tickets had joined hands with the candidates who are looking for cabinet berths in ensuring the defeat of their party rivals. Party insiders say union Home Minister Amit Shah took serious note of the development in the State and is likely to summon leaders working against the party candidates.

Meanwhile, the internal discord in the State BJP unit is continuing with several leaders and functionaries not cooperating with the party State leadership and Lok Sabha candidates. The latest being the resignation of senior party leaders from Narayanpet district. K Ratanga Pandu Reddy, who contested as party candidate from Narayanpet assembly segment and Maktal assembly segment candidate Madireddy Jalandhar Reddy, along with district general secretary Raghuramaiah Goud resigned from the party on Thursday following dispute with BJP Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha candidate DK Aruna.

Even during assembly polls the party could not perform as per the expectations of the party high command due to internal differences among senior leaders. This time too a similar situation is prevailing in the State and the BJP leadership feels that if they do not act firmly the party would not achieve the goal of securing over 10 seats in the State.