BJP trying to tarnish Hyderabad’s image: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said the BJP was trying to bring disrepute to Hyderabad by making provocative and baseless statements. He was speaking at an election rally on the last day of the election campaign for the GHMC elections in support of Saroornagar TRS candidate P Anitha Dayakar Reddy.

Jagagish Reddy said the BJP leaders were attempting to create trouble for people by making senseless speeches against the TRS government. “BJP leadership’s downfall at the Centre is not so far, if people of Telangana stay focused to teach the saffron party a lesson. However, Hyderabadis never paid attention to the BJP’s false promises and election tactics. BJP leaders who turned a deaf ear to the plight of the city flood victims are now making a beeline to the city just to seek votes, he said.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned away without showing his face to Telangana people as his party is incapable of extending financial aid to flood victims. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is determined to make Hyderabad a global city and ensure that all sections of the society are benefitted.

Saroornagar Assembly constituency TRS secretary Bera Balakishna, TRS division president Akula Aravind, constituency youth wing president Loksani Kondalreddy, Mahender Yadav, Siripuram Rajesh Goud, Kadari Yadaiah among other party leaders were part of the campaign.

