Nizamabad: BRS, BJP, Cong win two seats each

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: In Nizamabad district all the three prominent parties-BRS, BJP and the Congress, managed to win two seats each out of the six seats.

The Congress managed to capture the Nizamabad Rural and Bodhan seats, whereas BJP registered victory from Armoor and Nizamabad Urban constituencies. The BRS retained just two out of the six seats it had won last time.

Dhanpal Suryanarayana of BJP won from Nizamabad Urban constituency by defeating his nearest rival Mohammad Ali Shabbir of Congress by a margin of 15,387.

Suryanarayana polled 75240 votes, while Shabbir managed to poll 59853 votes. Paidi Rakesh Reddy of BJP won from Armoor constituency by defeating his nearest rival Prodduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy of Congress by a margin of 29669 votes.. Rakesh Reddy polled 72658 votes, whereas Vinay Kumar Reddy got 42989 votes.

In Nizamabad Rural, Rekulapally Bhoopathi Reddy of Congress defeated Goverdhan Bajireddy of BRS by a margin of 21,963 votes. Bhoopathi Reddy polled 78378, whereas Bajireddy polled 56415 votes.

In Banswada, BRS candidate Pocharam Srinivas Reddy defeated his nearest rival Eanugu Ravinder Reddy of the Congress by a margin of 23,464 votes. Srinivas Reddy polled 76,278 votes, whereas Ravinder Reddy polled 52,814 votes.

Balkonda constituency witnessed a tight contest with BRS candidate Vemula Prashanth Reddy registering a win over Muthyala Sunil Kumar of Congress by a margin of 4,533. He polled 70417 votes, whereas Sunil Kumar polled 65,884 votes.

In Bodhan constituency Congress candidate P Sudarshan Reddy defeated his nearest rival Mohammed Shakil Aamir of BRS by a margin of 3062. Reddy polled 66,963 votes, whereas Aamir polled 63,901 votes.