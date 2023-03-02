BJP’s double engine government triples LPG prices, says KT Rama Rao

“Congratulations to the “Double Engine” NPA Government on successfully Tripling the LPG Cylinder prices,” (sic) he tweeted.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:29 AM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: With the Bharat Rashtra Samithi all set to stage protests against the LPG price hikes across the State, party working president KT Rama Rao took a sarcastic jibe at the BJP-led Centre for tripling the LPG prices.

“Congratulations to the “Double Engine” NPA Government on successfully Tripling the LPG Cylinder prices,” (sic) he tweeted.

The BRS, soon after the Centre hiked the LPG cylinder prices, opposed the move and called for demonstrations across the State on Thursday and Friday. The BRS was the first party to protest against the hike and to demand that the Centre withdraw the hike.

While the domestic cylinder price was increased by Rs 50, commercial cylinders became costlier by Rs 350. With the latest hike, the domestic LPG cylinder price, which was Rs 400 before the BJP government came to power, now costs Rs 1,155.