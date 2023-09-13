BJP’s ‘One Nation One Election’ move fearing defeat in Assembly polls: Harish Rao

People would have to decide whether they would support the party that had brought the anti-farmer laws in the Parliament or the party that was giving drinking water to each and every doorstep in Telangana, said Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was floating the idea of ‘One Nation One Election’ (Jamili elections) because it feared defeat in the forthcoming elections to five State Assemblies.

With the saffron party losing base in Telangana, the Centre was also trying to gain politically by creating religious hatred between communities apart from trying to gain political mileage out of India-Pakistan differences.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Integrated Divisional Level office in Husnabad on Wednesday, the Minister said the people would have to decide whether they would support the party that had brought the anti-farmer laws in the Parliament or the party that was giving drinking water to each and every doorstep in the State. On the Congress party’s declarations, Harish Rao said the people had already made a self-declaration to support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the coming elections because Telangana had undergone a transformation in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.

Harish Rao also demanded the Congress to come up with an explanation on how many promises they made in the 2009 elections were kept. The Telangana government had built the Gouravelly reservoir by spending Rs 2,500 crore with an objective to irrigate every acre in Husnabad constituency, he said, also recalling how Captain V Lakshmikantha Rao and his son MLA V Sathish Kumar had supported the BRS (then TRS) during the Telangana movement.

Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.