BRS only alternative to Congress at national level: Kavitha

Stating that Congress leaders were unable to catch up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kavitha said AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi was an outdated leader who was unable to update himself. Gandhi was unable to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was the only alternative to the Congress at the national level since the graph of the grand old party has declined drastically. That is why the TRS has been updated to the BRS.

Though the Telangana government had already distributed podu land pattas, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced to distribute podu land pattas if the Congress party was voted to power in the next elections. While the State government was giving Rs.10 lakh to dalits under Dalit Bandhu, the Congress in its SC/ST declaration announced to give Rs.12 lakh.

Instead of copying the State government’s schemes, Congress leaders lacked creativity and commitment. The party was rejected by the people across the country since it was reeling under corruption, Kavitha said while participating in a BRS workers’ Atmeeya Sammelanam in Chelgal market yard, Jagtial on Wednesday.

Talking about the CWC meeting scheduled in Hyderabad, Kavitha asked AICC leader Sonia Gandhi to make her party’s stand clear on the women’s reservation bill and farmers’ schemes before conducting the meeting in Hyderabad. Were the schemes, which were being implemented in Telangana, implemented in any States across the country, she asked.

Reinterpreting her previous definition of the word KCR (Kaluvalu (canals), Cheruvulu (tanks) and Reservoirs), she said that KCR was a Kindhearted, Committed and Responsible leader.

Training guns at Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Kavitha asked the people not to believe the statements of the Congress leader. After winning from Jagtial assembly constituency in 2018, BRS MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar had taken up various developmental works with Rs.130 crore sanctioned by the State government. However, Jeevan Reddy could not get even Rs.13 crore sanctioned.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, MLC L Ramana, Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha and others were present.