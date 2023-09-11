CM Giri Vikasam: Telangana Govt to transform podu lands into fertile grounds for cultivation

The Giri Vikasam scheme, an ambitious initiative of the State government, aims to boost sustainable agricultural development among Scheduled Tribes across Telangana

Published Date - 04:53 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Warangal: In a significant move, the State government is going to transform podu lands into fertile grounds for cultivation through the ‘CM Giri Vikasam’ scheme for the benefit of the tribal community.

The Giri Vikasam scheme, an ambitious initiative of the State government, aims to boost sustainable agricultural development among Scheduled Tribes (STs) across the State. The government distributed pattas (title deeds) to 37,987 tribals in 38 different mandals within the erstwhile Warangal district, covering a vast expanse of 1,02,256 acres of podu lands.

To ensure the success of this transformation, the ITDA has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive survey. Budget estimates will be prepared after thorough verification by all departments concerned.

Notably, the government has also extended the benefits of the Rythu Bandhu scheme to the podu lands. Since a majority of them are limited to cultivating dry crops, the government is taking decisive steps under the Giri Vikasam scheme to level the lands, supply electricity and provide irrigation by installing bore-wells and motors.:

ITDA (Eturnagaram) Project Officer Ankit said: “Under the Giri Vikasam scheme, we have initiated a field-level survey to identify areas requiring power and water facilities. We are forming groups of farmers, ranging from three to ten acres per group, and once all departments confirm feasibility, funds will be allocated for electricity, motors, and land development.”

In pursuit of this mission, the PO recently held a teleconference to assess the current status of three-phase power supply facilities in villages across Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Following this assessment, authorities have swiftly sprung into action. Previously, ITDA had identified unproductive agricultural lands block by block and invested a substantial sum of Rs 18.92 crore in borewells, tubewells, and electrification, benefiting 2,623 individuals in the former Warangal district.