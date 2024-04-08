BJP’s Raghunandan Rao complains with EC against BRS candidate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 04:01 PM

Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad: BJP Lok Sabha candidate in Medak, M Raghunandan Rao, on Monday lodged a complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer against his rival from the BRS P Venkatarami Reddy accusing him of conducting a secret meeting with government employees and distributing cash to them on Sunday night.

In his complaint, Raghunandan Rao demanded the CEO to take action against the Siddipet collector, Commissioner of Police and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for not taking action on his complaint. He alleged that though he informed the Collector and Commissioner of Police about the meeting around 9.40 pm, the EC flying squad team reached the venue only after 10.10 pm and by the time, most of the people, including Venkatarami Reddy had left the venue.

“This is a violation of the model code of conduct. The ECI needs to take action against the officials who attended the meeting,” he said.