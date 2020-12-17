Black Pearl fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:21 pm

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Black Pearl who is looking for his fifth successive win, is likely to garner the maximum support in the Calcutta 2000 Guineas (Grade II) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails.

Selections:

1. Amazing Dream 1, Big Pearl2.

2. Wind Chaser 1, Intellection 2, The Indicator 3

3. Waytogo 1, Seasky 2, Devine Chakra 3

4. Dornish 1, Whispering Grass 2, Manzoni 3

5. Black Pearl 1, Supreme Legacy 2, Right Move 3

6. Perpetual Winning 1, Prince Satsuma 2, Awesome One 3

7. Abhya Gama 1, Izzy 2, Louboutin 3

Day’s Best: Waytogo.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

