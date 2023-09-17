Blending cricket with cleanliness

The Khairatabad Youth team also scored 20 runs and allowed the match to end in a tie to recognise the efforts of the Swachh Auto drivers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:29 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: In a creative initiative to make Hyderabad litter-free, GHMC hosted a friendly cricket match between Swachh Auto drivers and youngsters of Khairatabad at Peoples Plaza on Sunday morning.

The civic body launched ‘Youth vs Garbage’ Indian Swachhta League (ISL) 2.0 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Programme and also registered the Hyderabad Swachh Champions campaign on SBM portal. Major Shiva Kiran and water warrior Kalpana Ramesh were nominated as ISL Swachh team captain and Swachh Ambassador respectively.

After cleaning up the premises around the Secretariat and Martyrs’ Memorial, both teams reached the ground that is next to the Secondary Collection and Transport point. In a low-scoring event just like the 2023 Asia Cup Finals, Swachh Auto Drivers won the toss and scored 20 runs in the allotted five overs.

The Khairatabad Youth team also scored 20 runs and allowed the match to end in a tie to recognise the efforts of the Swachh Auto drivers.