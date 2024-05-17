GHMC, where’s his family?

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 17 May 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: One day, he is surrounded by his family, happy and content. The next, he is all alone. His loving wife, daughter, and son are nowhere to be seen.

What happened to them? No one knows. Apparently, not even the GHMC officers who permitted to put them there in the first place.

As fate, and apathy of the civic officials would have it, a statue man has lost his family for at least four days now. Let alone search operations for these missing beings, authorities don’t seem to be paying any heed to this man’s sorrow.

An art installation depicting a family in sculptures which was positioned on a pavement at Narne Road in the upscale Jubilee Hills locality is the latest example of GHMC’s attitude toward beautification – do it but don’t maintain it. These were installed as part of street art around 2021 to beautify the city thoroughfares.

Like other sculptures, this happy family which adorned the road near Whisper Valley now stands as a symbol of the city’s failure to uphold its commitment to urban beautification.

Irrespective of the work undertaken by the GHMC or any other organization under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the onus of maintenance falls on the civic body. Repeated efforts to reach the concerned GHMC engineering officer were met with no response.

With that, the questions remain, where is his family? Were they removed for some renovation? Or were the sculptures stolen?

Photo: Surya Sridhar