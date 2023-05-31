Blockbuster Telugu films that were remakes

Some of these inspiring and endearing movies have been adapted by filmmakers from the Telugu industry as remakes

Hyderabad: In the last decade, the southern film industries, especially Telugu, have reached the hearts of millions of people, receiving love from across the nation and the globe. Many Telugu films have been remade in Hindi and also by several other film industries.

But we also have superhit Telugu films that have been remade from other languages. Besides remakes from Bollywood and the other South Indian films, including Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam industries, there are movies from Bengali, Punjabi and Marathi industries that were remade in Telugu and became huge hits.

Every year, umpteen regional films are made in various languages across different States in India, including Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Jammu, Jharkhand, Manipur, Rajasthan, and more. But how much do we know about all these industries? There are many such regional films that might be unknown here, but have been loved to an extent. Some of these inspiring and endearing movies have been adapted by filmmakers from the Telugu industry as remakes.

The world loved Chiranjeevi’s performance for ‘Vijetha’ in 1985, and the film marked his second Filmfare award and the debut of Allu Arjun. The film was a remake of a 1981 Bengali film titled ‘Saheb’. Directed by Bijoy Bose, the film was also remade in Hindi with the same name, starring Anil Kapoor.

The newly-released psychological action thriller film ‘Ravanasura’, starring Ravi Teja, is an unofficial adaptation of the 2019 Bengali thriller ‘Vinci Da’. For more than a decade, Bengali films have been remade in Telugu, with most of them being hits in the ’90s era.

Co-written, directed, and produced by Prakash Raj, the 2012 film, ‘Dhoni’ received a lot of love. The film, starring Prakash Raj, Akash, and Radhika Apte, was a remake of the 2010 Marathi film ‘Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho’. The Marathi film tried to raise awareness about parenting and the school education system and is loved across Maharastra borders too. The film found its way into the hinterland of West Bengal with its blockbuster remake titled ‘Challo Paltai’.

The 2016 romantic comedy film, ‘Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam’ was based on a Punjabi film, ‘Carry On Jatta’. The Punjabi film was remade four times by different industries and was, in turn, inspired by a scene in the 1989 Malayalam movie, ‘Chakkikotha Chankaran’.

Kalyan Ram’s ‘Entha Manchivadavura’ was a solid hit with a Rs 150 crore box office collection in 2019, and received positive reviews from critics. The film was the official remake of the Gujarati film ‘Oxygen’, which was released a year earlier.

On the one hand, the remake culture receives lots of criticism, but on the other hand, it becomes an important element for carrying the narrative of mind-blowing films from several regional industries and, in a way, promotes them.

