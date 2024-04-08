CISF DIG felicitates Hyderabad-based cybersecurity firm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 04:16 PM

Senior management from Blue Cloud being felicitated by senior CISF official.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd was felicitated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), D. Shyamala for its contribution towards establishing state-of-the-art firewalls and security equipment to enhance the safety protocols at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad.

“The partnership with CISF and Blue Cloud underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting our nation’s critical infrastructure with the latest in cybersecurity and safety technologies. The donated equipment is designed to fortify the airport’s digital defenses, ensuring the safety and security of millions of passengers and staff,” stated Janaki Yarlagadda, ED, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.

The initiative is part of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd’s ongoing commitment to give back to the community and contribute to national security efforts. The senior management from Blue Cloud in a statement extended their heartfelt thanks to DIG D. Shyamala and the entire CISF team for partnering with them to protect India’s critical assets