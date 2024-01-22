Blue Cross Hyderabad hosts second edition of ‘LoveMyIndie Dog’ Show

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 05:16 PM

Hyderabad: Blue Cross of Hyderabad hosted the second edition of ‘LoveMyIndie Dog’ Show, a unique event that was dedicated to celebrate Indie dogs, at Chaitanya Vidyalaya, Domalguda, witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous pet parents from Hyderabad.

The ‘LoveMyIndie Dog’ Show featured categories such as Young/ Wise Indie and Great Indie, providing a platform for Indie dogs of diverse ages and sizes. Winners in each category were awarded certificates and special Pedigree hampers by Mars Petcare.

A distinguished panel of judges, senior veterinarians Dr. Lakshmi Ramana, Dr. Shubam Vaid, and Aparna Rao, president, Blue Cross of Hyderabad, Vinod Poyilath, Dog Behaviour Specialist, Meitem Connolly, and Shreya Paropakari evaluated the dogs based on behaviour and friendliness, according to a press release.

A major highlight of the event was a photo booth, complete with playful props and creative backdrops, offering a perfect spot for pet parents to capture memorable moments with their furry friends.

Amala Akkineni, Founder and Chairperson at Blue Cross of Hyderabad said “The #LoveMyIndie Dog Show honors these wonderful animals and strengthens the bond between pets and their families, reinforcing our mission of promoting animal welfare.”

Nitin Jain, Sales Director at Mars Petcare India and Salil Murthy, MD, Mars Petcare India were present.