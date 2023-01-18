| Body Of An Unidentified Man Found In Nala At Ghatkesar

The body of an unidentified man, aged in forties, was found in a nala at Yamnampet in Ghatkesar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man, aged in forties, was found in a nala at Yamnampet in Ghatkesar on the city outskirts on Wednesday afternoon.

The local residents found the highly decomposed body and informed the police. A motorcycle was found near the spot.

The Ghatkesar police booked a case and are investigating. They are yet to confirm if he accidentally fell in the nala or whether he was murdered and the body dumped.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The local police stations were alerted to check records of missing persons in the recent time. Efforts are on to identify the victim and trace his family members.