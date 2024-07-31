Excise dept raids Big Boss fame Shaik Mehboob’s birthday party for illegal liquor

A case is registered against Kola Sudheer Kumar and Shaik Subhani.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 12:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department sleuths raided a birthday party at Ghatkesar and registered a case against the organizers for not obtaining license for stocking huge quantity of liquor.

The party was organized to celebrate the birthday of Big Boss fame Shaik Mehboob.

On information, the sleuths raided the The Continent Luxury Staycation located at Ghatkesar and found 19 bottles of Breezer, 11 bottles of Budweiser Beer, 5 bottles of Ballantine whisky, 5 bottles Absolut Citron vodka and 1 Black label whisky one litre bottle.

The officials enquired with Mehboob who told that his friends had thrown a surprise party for him and he was not aware of whether they obtained permission or not.