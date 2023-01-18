Hyderabad: Boy electrocuted while picking kite from electric line in IDA Bollaram

Locals alleged that the electricity lines were passing dangerously close to the house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Representational image.

Sangareddy: A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in to touch with a live electric wire in IDA Bollaram town on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The victim Rishi was reportedly trying to retrieve his kite from the electric line. According to IDA Bollaram Police, Rishi was reaching out for the kite from the first floor of his rented house when the incident happened. Death was instant for him.

