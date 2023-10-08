Bomb attack on YSCRP MLA in Andhra Pradesh

The MLA along with his personnel was travelling in a car when the bomb was hurled at them in Gaddam Tanda of Gorantla mandal in Srisatyasai district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:20 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

The MLA along with his personnel was travelling in a car when the bomb was hurled at them in Gaddam Tanda of Gorantla mandal in Srisatyasai district.

Anantapur: There was a bomb attack on Penugonda MLA Sankar Narayana of YSR Congress Party on Sunday but fortunately the bomb did not explode.

The MLA along with his personnel was travelling in a car when the bomb was hurled at them in Gaddam Tanda of Gorantla mandal in Srisatyasai district.

Police have registered a case and took a person into custody.