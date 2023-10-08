Bomb attack on YSCRP MLA in Andhra Pradesh

The MLA along with his personnel was travelling in a car when the bomb was hurled at them in Gaddam Tanda of Gorantla mandal in Srisatyasai district.
Anantapur: There was a bomb attack on Penugonda MLA Sankar Narayana of YSR Congress Party on Sunday but fortunately the bomb did not explode.
The MLA along with his personnel was travelling in a car when the bomb was hurled at them in Gaddam Tanda of Gorantla mandal in Srisatyasai district.
Police have registered a case and took a person into custody.