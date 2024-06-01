Bomb threat on Chennai-Mumbai Indigo flight, aircraft moved to isolation bay

By ANI Updated On - 1 June 2024, 03:29 PM

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight operating from Chennai made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, the airline said in a press statement.

Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew of the flight 6E 5314 followed protocol, and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.

All passengers safely disembarked the aircraft.

The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection and post completion of all security checks it will be positioned back in the terminal area.

This is the second time in one week that the airline has recieved bomb threat.

On Tuesday, a tissue paper, with the word ”[email protected]” written on it was found in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection The threat turned out to be a hoax, said a senior CISF official.

Delhi Fire Services confirmed that they received a call at 5.35 am and two fire engines were sent. The bomb disposal squad of CISF also reached for flight checking.