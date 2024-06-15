Bonalu festivities from July 7 to 29

During the meeting, the Endowments Minister said the Bonalu festivities at the popular Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad would be conducted on July 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said the annual Bonalu festivities would be conducted from July 7 to 29 this year. An appeal has been made to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to grant Rs.25 crore for conducting Bonalu festivities in over 3000 temples under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

As the grants would be released in a couple of days, different works, including provision of amenities, decoration etc would be taken up, she said.

The Minister held a review meeting with officials of different departments over the arrangements for the conduct of Bonalu festivities, here on Saturday.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also attended the meeting.

This would be followed with Rangam at 9.30 a.m. on July 22, she said. On July 29, the elephant procession would be conducted at the Akkanna Madanna temple and after Ghatams procession, the festivities would conclude.

The State government would present silk clothes at 28 temples.

While, different Ministers would be presenting the silk clothes at nine temples and senior officials from Endowment department would present the clothes at 19 other temples.

With the free bus travel facility being offered to women in the State, there was a possibility of many devotees turning up at popular temples.

In this regard, more buses should be operated to avoid inconvenience to the devotees, Konda Surekha asked the Transport Minister.