Former Telangana Speaker and BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas joins Congress

CM Revanth Reddy formally offered Congress party scarf to the former Speaker and his son Bhaskar Reddy and welcomed them into party fold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 12:52 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others welcoming former Speaker and BRS MLS Pocharam Srinivas Reddy into party fold, in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad: Former Speaker and BRS MLA from Banswada, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Chief Minister visited the former Speaker’s residence here. After having breakfast, the Chief Minister formally offered Congress party scarf to the former Speaker and his son Bhaskar Reddy and welcomed them into the party fold.

Also Read Revanth meets former Speaker Pocharam, triggers speculations

An appeal was made to Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to extend his cooperation in rebuilding Telangana. Considering the State government’s commitment towards farmers’ welfare, the former Speaker agreed to join the Congress, the Chief Minister said.

“We will seek Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s guidance in ensuring farmers welfare in the State. He will be offered a suitable post in the future,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the State Cabinet would decide on the guidelines for Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver.

The Congress government would utilise the former Speaker’s services in completing the pending projects in Nizamabad. The State government was according top priority for farmers’ welfare and all those, who wish to work towards this cause, would be taken along, the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, BRS workers led by former MP Balka Suman, arrived at the former Speaker’s residence and raised slogans against him. They demanded him to withdraw his decision to join the Congress.

Tension prevailed for a while, when the BRS workers tried to obstruct the Chief Minister’s convoy from leaving the former Speaker’s residence. Heated arguments took place between the BRS workers and police.

It may be recalled that already three BRS MLAs, including Khairtabad legislator Danam Nagender, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao have shifted their loyalties to Congress.