Bonalu festivities kick-start in Hyderabad

Jagadambika temple and its vicinity decked up as devotees present first bonam to Goddess

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Commencing the annual Ashada Bonalu festivities in the city, devotees presented the first bonam to Goddess Jagadambika on Thursday.

The temple and the vicinity were decked up to usher in the festivities, which draws large number of devotees not only from Hyderabad but also from different parts of Telangana.

On the occasion of Golconda Bonalu, Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Indrakaran Reddy and Md Mahmood Ali, accompanied by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, participated in a meeting at Langar Houz. From there, they went to the Jagadambika temple and presented pattu vastralu to the Mother Goddess.

Srinivas Yadav said the festivities were being celebrated on a grand scale after the formation of Telangana State. “As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all arrangements for the grand success of the festivities are in place and a budget of Rs 15 crore has been released,” he said.

The areas of Golconda and Langar Houz were abuzz with a host of celebrations even as the city administration and various departments were busy making arrangements to ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience.

Teams of police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident and a network of surveillance cameras has been set up to maintain constant vigil. The Ministers said all the departments in coordination have come up with arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities.