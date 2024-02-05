Bone marrow transplant facility introduced at Kamineni Hospital

The new facility will provide medical services for patients with blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma including aplastic anaemia, immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune disorders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar on Monday announced the launch of a state-of-the-art Institute of Bone Marrow Transplantation, which will cover health care facilities for a wide range of blood disorders.

Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals, said, “Through Institute of Bone Marrow Transplantation, we aim to ensure timely access to life-saving treatments, meeting the dynamic healthcare needs of the community.”

Dr. Sachin Jadhav, Director of the Department of Bone Marrow & BMT at Kamineni Hospitals, said that the new facility is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and specialized expertise to offer holistic care to patients grappling with both malignant and benign blood disorders.

The new facility has an advanced cell processing laboratory and other cutting-edge facilities to ensure safe treatments, all managed by a team of skilled health care workers.