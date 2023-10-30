Hyderabad: Man jailed for minor girl sexual abuse

The convicted person, K.Manohar (50), who runs a textile store at Injapur in Vanasthalipuram, sexually abused the minor girl who lives in the same neighbourhood.
Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to five years rigourous imprisonment in a minor girl sexual assault case in 2002 that was reported in Vanasthalipuram. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10, 000 on him.
The convicted person, K.Manohar (50), who runs a textile store at Injapur in Vanasthalipuram, sexually abused the minor girl who lives in the same neighbourhood.
The Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and arrested Manohar.
The court further awarded a compensation of Rs.3 lakh to the victim.