Hyderabad: Man jailed for minor girl sexual abuse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to five years rigourous imprisonment in a minor girl sexual assault case in 2002 that was reported in Vanasthalipuram. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10, 000 on him.

The convicted person, K.Manohar (50), who runs a textile store at Injapur in Vanasthalipuram, sexually abused the minor girl who lives in the same neighbourhood.

The Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and arrested Manohar.

The court further awarded a compensation of Rs.3 lakh to the victim.

