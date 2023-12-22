Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddlers held with MDMA drug

The arrested persons were identified as Veeram Nageshwar (24) from Shaikpet and a native of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, K.Jitendra (25).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:20 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Vanasthalipuram police nabbed two interstate drug peddlers smuggling MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and seized 30 grams of MDMA, at Auto Nagar on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Veeram Nageshwar (24) from Shaikpet and a native of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, K.Jitendra (25), a dubbing sound engineer from Jubilee Hills working for Telugu movies and a native of Suryapet district.

According to the police, the suspects are close friends and addicted to consuming psychotropic drug substance. Nageshwar came in contact with a Nigerian drug peddler from Bengaluru and decided to sell drugs for easy money and roped in Jitendra.

“The duo procured MDMA from Bengaluru for between Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per gram and sold the same to consumers in Hyderabad between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram,” said G.Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Four days ago, the duo went to Bengaluru through private travel bus, purchased MDMA drug from the known source and brought to Hyderabad. They were waiting for an opportunity to sell it. Following a tip-off, the duo was nabbed at Mohan Kanta in Auto Nagar when he was waiting to sell the drugs.