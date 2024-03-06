Book on Women’s Empowerment launched in Hyderabad

As part of the International Women's Day week, a book titled 'Mahabharatamlo Strimurtulu – Empowerment' published by Swarnasree Satyanarayana was launched at KBN College.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 04:15 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the International Women’s Day week, a book titled ‘Mahabharatamlo Strimurtulu – Empowerment’ published by Swarnasree Satyanarayana was launched at KBN College, on Tuesday evening.

The college principal Dr.V.Narayana Rao presided over the meeting and also did book introduction. Swarnashree Satyanarayana called upon the women students who have succeeded in their chosen fields by stepping forward with self-confidence and saying that one woman is equal to eight men. Many things said in Panchaveda Mahabharata about women’s empowerment were applicable even today, Swarnashree said.

Budithi Harini Rajasekhar, Vijayabhanu Ramamohan, Gautami Kantilal Dande participated in this program which had renowned Mimic Bhaviri Ravi as the special invitee.